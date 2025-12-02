How Trump Got Away With an Attempted Coup

Pete Skandalakis, a state official standing in for the disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, blended political polemic and practical considerations in his motion rationalizing an end to the case. What he did not do is suggest that the plot perpetrated by Trump and his co-defendants was legal.

Skandalikis wrote that “it is not illegal to question or challenge election results.” But the defendants in the case—who also included Trump’s former lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as three so-called false electors—were not prosecuted for expressing their political opinions, or for seeking to challenge the results of the election through lawful means like lawsuits or recounts. Instead, as Skandalikis later wrote, “the indictment alleges a compelling set of acts which ... would establish a conspiracy ... to overturn the results of the November 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia, and in other states across the country.”

Why, then, did Skandalikis dismiss the case? He gave different answers for different defendants. For the false electors, who were accused of “unlawfully falsely [holding] themselves out as the duly elected and qualified presidential electors from the State of Georgia,” he determined that he could not prove their criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt. There may be some justice in that, at least for some of the unindicted electors. The key question is whether the electors were co-conspirators or pawns. Some of the false electors in swing states around the country seem to have believed Trump’s aides who told them that their Electoral College votes would be counted only if a court later ruled that Trump had won the election. If that was the plan the indicted Georgia electors believed they were participating in, then Skandalikis was right to dismiss the charges against them.