My Dual Citizenship Is None of Bernie Moreno’s Business

Here in a place called “reality,” my dual citizenship in no way threatens America’s national interests and is actually none of Moreno’s business. Ditto for the multiple citizenships of children born to American parents on foreign soil, descendants of immigrants from various countries, and Black Americans connecting with their heritage through citizenship-by-descent programs from certain African nations. That I can belt out a rendition of “Das Lied der Deutschen” that’s just as sappy as “The Star-Spangled Banner” does not aid or comfort America’s enemies. The fact that I am one among many everyday Americans with multiple citizenships has as much to do with Moreno as what we eat for breakfast or the colors of our curtains.

But the fact that a sitting U.S. senator saw fit to introduce such a bill in the first place speaks to an ugly strain in American society of blood-and-soil nationalism, xenophobic paranoia, and the puritanical delusion that other people’s private lives are somehow detrimental to the rest of society.

For all the busybodied handwringing over the supposed threat posed by dual citizens like little old me, one hardly needs multiple citizenships to work against the interests of the United States. One of the far-right agitators for a dual-citizenship ban, Benny Johnson, allegedly helped spread Russian disinformation (he claims he was duped into it), while many Americans with no obvious additional nationalities have spied for China. By contrast, I have harshly criticized people who spread pro-Kremlin propaganda and Russian colonial narratives, and despite fond memories of my three years in China, I loathe the tyrannical regime that rules it and would never spy on its behalf. So maybe John and Jane Q. Public dual citizens are not the people Moreno should be worried about.