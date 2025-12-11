The Self-Delusions of Olivia Nuzzi’s American Canto

This sounds, I’m sure, like an attempt to be cruel. But I mean it earnestly. Nuzzi succeeds in letting us into her mind and communicates how she came to make the mistakes she did, and these portions, at least, are worth reading not because they’re true but because they aren’t. They’re carefully written to obscure as much as they reveal; written defensively. When she first addresses the scandal, she writes in the passive voice that “a monumental fuckup had collided my private life with the public interest.”

But this is a kind of sincerity also. She is admirably frank that she is still primarily motivated by resentments and perceived slights rather than a desire for atonement and forgiveness. “People ask me now about anger. About my lack of it. How? How could I not be enraged?” This is not, of course, the question most people have. She still views Kennedy as a put-upon outsider rather than what he has subsequently revealed himself to be. This is true in both her personal sense of him and her analysis of the man as a political actor—“a collision of conspiracy and error that made it so that he could not win,” she writes, though this was hardly the problem with Kennedy’s bid. She valorized him, and to some extent still does, as a man who made all decisions by thinking through “what would be best for the country. I was sure he could do that, I said, because I trusted him that much.”

The tragedy here, that what Kennedy has done is to wreck American science and health in a way that will take generations to recover, is never addressed. She tangled with a monster and survived, and doesn’t quite seem to have gotten it. The betrayal he carried out, which results in him earning the name the Politician, is to sell out Nuzzi. “I never did think of him, not until much later, and then for reasons that came as a shock, as a politician.” As a journalist, this is a permanently disqualifying lapse of judgment. But it’s good character development.

