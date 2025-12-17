The New Republic’s Books of the Year 2025

Access: Inside the Abortion Underground and the Sixty-Year Battle for Reproductive Freedom by Rebecca Grant

Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, 480 pp., $29.99



“The conversation about abortion politics in the United States often focuses on laws—on winning rights and taking them away—and on morals,” Jessie Kindig points out in her review. Rebecca Grant instead “focuses on access: getting people the reproductive care they seek.” Her book tells the story of activists who took often creative measures to direct women toward reproductive care: from the Janes, who operated an underground abortion network in Chicago in the 1960s and ’70s, to “abortion pirates” who converted a fishing trawler into a floating clinic in Dublin’s harbor in the early 2000s. “These activists show in practice that to put women’s need for abortion at the center of the story is to see that abortion is about democracy, autonomy, and the ability to participate wholly in civic society,” Kindig writes. “As such, Grant’s book should be required reading for every American.”



The Right of the People: Democracy and the Case for a New American Founding by Osita Nwanevu

Random House, 384 pp., $31.00



What would it take for the United States to live up to the promise of its founding? Osita Nwanevu’s The Right of the People makes three bold claims: “that democracy is good, that America is not a democracy, and that America should become a democracy through the transformation not only of our political institutions but of our economy.” The United States is currently too unequal, and its political system too studded with anti-majoritarian features to enable self-rule. Major reforms—including the abolition of the Senate filibuster and the Electoral College—are needed, and enacting them will be a “complicated process,” Patrick Iber writes. “This is not just a Project 2029, but a Project 2049: imagining what a better country could look like and planning for how we could get there.”



