Trump Accidentally Sabotages Case for Bombings in New Interview Fiasco

Trump has ordered the killings of over 80 people in the Caribbean Sea on the grounds that they are bringing drugs into the United States. His administration hasn’t presented serious evidence of this, and indeed, tons of evidence contradicts it in various ways. Yet Trump has designated these alleged drug traffickers as “narco-terrorists” and claims constitutional authority to kill them as combatants in a war. Most legal experts dismiss this as nonsense, noting that he’s claiming the authority to summarily execute civilians who are not in fact waging war against the U.S.

For Trump to then blithely admit to pardoning someone who trafficked in infinitely more drugs than any of these people he’s illegally killing—while not bothering to familiarize himself at all with that man’s crimes against our country—should conclusively demolish the idea that any of this is about drugs coming into our homeland.

It gets worse. Under questioning, Trump justified his campaign by claiming the bombing of each boat saves 25,000 American lives, which is a brain-dead lie in numerous ways. Trump also told Politico, “We’re gonna hit ’em on land very soon, too,” seemingly saying straight out that a ground invasion of some sort in Venezuela is coming.