That torrent of doublespeak only continued this week, when Trump traveled to Pennsylvania to give a speech about inflation. It also came during an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns, in which Trump graded his economy “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”

Americans have been worried about inflation, the increasing cost of living, and the economy in general since the Covid-19 pandemic began. During the Biden administration, the economic concerns were confusing for many economists and other observers because so many metrics indicated that the economy was good and getting better, not just for the very rich but for many low and middle incomes as well. In fact, as a candidate, Trump ran on addressing affordability issues, everything from gas to groceries to mortgage rates, and accused the Biden administration of tinkering with economic numbers to make conditions look better than they were. But now, just as Democrats are running on—and winning elections on—fixing the affordability crisis, he says there isn’t one.

What does it mean to be in an “affordability crisis”? Prices always go up, and whether families can afford what they need or want has a lot to do with their incomes. So how do we assess whether the United States, writ large, really is in an affordability crisis? It turns out that we can measure not just how people feel about the economy but all of the ways that goods are getting too expensive for working Americans. Economists are looking for more detailed ways to show affordability problems than would be hinted at by some of the broader indicators economists normally rely on. Those everyday indicators show that American families are stretched and stressed.