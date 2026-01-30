Jane Birkin and the Art of Authenticity

Yet, despite her grit, it’s also evident that there is a thread of hurt running through her life, especially when it comes to her romantic partners. While Birkin remained almost completely silent on the subject of physical abuse in her journals, Gainsbourg openly admitted to it: “When she gave me an earful, I didn’t like it: two seconds too much and bam! … she took it on the chin with me.” She became addicted to sleeping pills when her first husband started giving them to her because he didn’t want to listen to her talk.

In this light, her jokes and self-directed put-downs seem less endearing and more like a learned trauma response, after being told by the people she loved that she was better off staying quiet. Doillon was not much better. Birkin’s namesake Hermès bag came about when a company executive spotted her signature straw purse in pieces; Doillon had run it over with his car, yelling at her that she shouldn’t be known for her “object.” The Birkin legend reads almost like a Greek myth, in which the seed of her greatness is planted through repeated acts of violence.

Meltzer’s biography leaves room for others to try to tease out Birkin’s internal monologue, one full of contradictions that both break her muse status and let us relate to her struggle.

Meltzer is skilled at both conjuring the heady ambiance of 1970s Paris and telling it straight, holding up Birkin’s highs and lows. She resists over-speculation, except perhaps when concluding a chapter. Too many end with affirmations: “She wanted to work,” “she was moving on,” “she was in on the joke all along,” she was “ready to focus back on her own self.” Some days Birkin lived up to such pronouncements, a modern-day Joan of Arc—her dream role, and one she self-avowedly never played because of her imperfect French. Like the saint, Birkin did what she did despite the disbelief of everyone around her, on the basis of a vision she alone could see, while the rest of culture breathlessly tried to keep up. This is how she became an icon; it is what is captured in the photos that continue to circulate; it is what we keep admiring and trying to imitate. Yet sometimes she failed to live up to her promise. She was afraid of speaking up, afraid of rejection, afraid of being alone. While Meltzer’s biography gives us so much, she leaves room for others to try to tease out Birkin’s internal monologue, one full of contradictions that both break her muse status and let us relate to her struggle.