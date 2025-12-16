Marjorie Taylor Greene Humiliates Trump over Reiner as MAGA Cracks Up | The New Republic
Marjorie Taylor Greene Humiliates Trump over Reiner as MAGA Cracks Up

As Rep. Greene and other MAGA figures start turning on Trump, the author of a piece on Greene and MAGA explains the deeper reasons MAGA seems to be approaching a breaking point—and why it will get worse.

President Trump offered a disgusting response to the horrific death of Rob Reiner and his wife, narcissistically insisting they’d died of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” while delusionally claiming world-historical successes for himself. What surprised us was MAGA’s retort to this. Marjorie Taylor Greene offered a remarkably heartfelt reply to Trump, and the contrast between her measured tone and his unhinged, megalomaniacal cruelty had the effect of quietly humiliating him. Other MAGA figures piled on as well. We think this captures a deeper set of divisions inside MAGA, and indeed, it comes as other MAGA figures are now warning that the base is drifting away from Trump. Even Trump’s own pollster is sounding the alarm. We talked to New Republic senior editor Alex Shephard, who’s been writing well about Greene and MAGA. We discuss why Trump’s hold is weakening over his base and MAGA influencers alike, what Greene recognizes about Trump’s weakness that other Republicans don’t, and how this will likely get worse for Trump, to the benefit of Democrats. Listen to this episode here.

