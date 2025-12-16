We Jews in Sydney Have Feared This Day for Years

My parents met in Australia, and settled between the Pacific Ocean and Sydney Harbour. Bondi Beach is on the Pacific side. On the harbour side are many little beaches. All year our windows are open to the ocean breeze and the trees are ever bluegreen. In this paradise, four generations of our family live with our neighbors in peace.

The night the police warned Jews not to go to the city, a mob was marching from the Town Hall to the Opera House, and when they arrived at the iconic white sails, they rioted, chanting gas the Jews and fuck the Jews.

Soon afterward, the Sydney police pulled Jews in to show what they were doing to protect us. The officer presenting was charming, in that Aussie bloke way, offhand, confident. The police had eyes on people, they said, and any odd move this way or that could arouse suspicion. Sounded right. There is zero tolerance for illegal immigration in Australia, and they need an extensive apparatus to keep that up. Why not use it for monitoring antisemitism? Concluding, the officer shared a secret: In their extensive experience, Australians can’t be bothered with elaborate evil. “Australians are too lazy for the really hot stuff,” he told us. We left the session more relaxed and continued on with our lives.