How AI Is Reshaping Science’s Most Trusted Tool

In practice, this is an arduous task. Once the research team has settled on a precise question, a typical review requires two or three researchers to screen tens of thousands of papers by reading their titles and abstracts. Finding the relevant studies requires special expertise: reviewers must know where and how to search in order to not miss important findings. Papers that look promising are then set aside for reviewers to read in full and decide whether to include that paper or not. Data from the selected papers are methodically extracted according to a plan determined beforehand, and the evidence is then synthesized.

In medicine, this process typically takes between ten and fourteen months. But they sometimes take much longer: one reviewer told me she was helping with one that had been four years in the making. These delays come with costs: In the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, even accelerated reviews were frequently outdated by the time they were published, meaning that clinicians and policymakers were often making decisions based on evidence syntheses that lagged behind the rapidly changing science.

The problem is getting worse as the number of published studies increases; there are more studies to screen, assess, and analyze. Modern science has thus produced a kind of paradox: the more research exists on a topic, the harder it becomes to say what the research as a whole implies.