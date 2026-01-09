Mamdani Is Actually a Social Democrat. Here’s Why That Matters.

Michael Harrington, a founder of the Democratic Socialists of America, to which Mamdani proudly belongs, called on his fellow radicals to develop “the left wing of the possible.” New York’s new mayor follows such mentors as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in balancing his dream of a humane, “collectivist” order with the need to fight for changes in the only world they will ever know. All three compete in Democratic primaries—the bailiwick of a “capitalist” party—and seek to implement sweeping reforms that revolutionary socialists once denounced as sly tricks to make a rotten system appear fresh and tolerable but that nearly everyone on the contemporary left supports.

In recent polls, about 40 percent of Americans say they have a “positive image” of socialism. A clear majority of people under 30 feel that way. But for most of them the term evokes what Mamdani and other social democrats who have actually managed to win elections try to achieve: a more secure life in a society that narrows class differences without preventing some individuals from becoming rich as long as they create products or services that ordinary people value. Four decades ago, the great social-democratic author Irving Howe described those “socialists” who managed to gain influence in capitalist countries: “They engage themselves with the needs of the moment, struggling for betterment in matters large and small, reforms major and modest: They do not sit and wait for the millennium.”

Mamdani’s eloquent inaugural address struck those same chords. “City Hall,” he promised, “will deliver an agenda of safety, affordability, and abundance, where government looks and lives like the people it represents, never flinches in the fight against corporate greed, and refuses to cower before challenges that others have deemed too complicated.” A full social democracy cannot be built in a single city, even one as large and consequential as New York. But, unlike the yearning for a revolutionary overhaul of an economic order that has endured for centuries, it is a goal that can sustain popular support as the reality gradually draws near.