How Polarization Tore a Hole in America’s Mainline Churches

While over 70 percent of American Catholics are white, the denomination is becoming increasingly diverse over time. This does not mean Catholics’ voting habits are becoming more liberal. In 2024, according to Cooperative Election Study data, 64 percent of white Catholics voted for Trump. In 2016, 24 percent of nonwhite Catholics voted for Trump; in 2024, 40 percent did. Burge did a county-level analysis of voting results in 2020 and 2024 and found “the places that moved the most significantly toward the GOP had two things in common: The largest religious tradition was Catholicism, and huge portions of the population were Hispanic.”

There is another sign of American Catholicism’s impending rightward tilt, and it’s coming from the pulpit. According to a survey administered by Catholic University of America that polled 10,000 priests, there has been a seismic shift in self-described theological views among priests over the past five decades. Among priests ordained between 1965 and 1969, only 16 percent considered themselves conservative (another 16 percent were “middle of the road,” and 68 percent were progressive). With each successive four-year cohort of priests, the rate of conservatism increased.

Among those ordained in 2020 or later, 84 percent of the newest priests consider themselves conservative (14 percent middle of the road and just 2 percent progressive). As Burge writes, “The Catholic priesthood in the United States will likely be almost completely theologically homogeneous in the next thirty years as older priests retire and are replaced by new priests who are uniformly conservative.” He suspects the rightward shift of priests will drive out a lot of moderate, left-leaning, and social justice Catholics.