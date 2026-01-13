The Left Is Losing the Plot on Iran

The police are using machine guns on protesters. Doctors are warning about hospitals not having capacity to deal with the influx of injured patients. “Around 38 people died. Many as soon as they reached the emergency beds ... direct shots to the heads of the young people, to their hearts as well. Many of them didn’t even make it to the hospital,” one hospital worker in Tehran said. “After the morgue became full, they stacked them on top of one another in the prayer room.”

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has documented protests in Iran for years, estimates that more than 10,000 people have been arrested in the last two weeks, and at least 500 have been killed. The Narges Foundation, dedicated to currently imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi, estimates the number of deaths is more than 2,000. It’s impossible to have an accurate number at this point, but what we do know is many of those killed have been children. One video from this weekend shows rows of body bags and people walking through, trying to identify their loved ones.

There is no shortage of similarities to events that are happening right here at home, the main difference being that the Iranian regime has had far more practice at being at odds with anything resembling conventional morality—the extent to which it is unbound from the strictures of decency and humanity is demonstrative of the further frontiers that MAGA hatred may one day traverse. Rather than focus on any of these facts, many of those on the American left are doing the Iranian people dirty. They’ve either greeted the pain and suffering being meted out with total silence or they’ve fallen back on familiar hobbyhorses, using Iranian pain to issue threadbare critiques of U.S. imperialism.