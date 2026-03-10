Neocons Got What They Want in Iran. They Still Want More.

Those airstrikes have killed thousands of civilians, but there are no signs that the regime is on the verge of toppling, let alone giving in to Trump’s demand of an “unconditional surrender.” Iran has lashed out against at least a dozen states in the region and has closed the Strait of Hormuz for the first time in history—triggering the largest increase in oil prices ever. If Trump saved the world from real chaos, what do you call this? Fake chaos?

Graham: Donald J. Trump saved the world from real chaos. Thank God Trump did this.

Graham, for his part, does seems to be vaguely aware that all of this devastation is ostensibly working toward something. Posting on X on Saturday morning, he shared an Axios report about America’s “dismayed” response to the Israeli strikes on oil refineries that were leading to the toxic rain in Tehran.

The South Carolina senator insists “our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses.” But there’s not much sign that anyone who is actually overseeing this war, either in Israel or the United States, shares this goal. All parties seem to be content with devastation and chaos.