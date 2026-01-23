If Anyone Can Pull Off a General Strike, It’s Minnesotans

Those businesses have been struggling already during the ICE incursion, Glaubitz Gabiou noted. In some ways, the strike and boycott day is an extension of what is already happening, for good and for ill. The Los Angeles area, she said, saw a massive economic impact while that city was occupied—by fewer agents, for a shorter amount of time, in a much larger city. Workers stay home or are disappeared, businesses shutter or lose customers, people cannot pay rent. Christin Crabtree has been thinking a lot about those people who have been unable to work, and the movement itself as a method of care. “Ideally, I would love to see there be an eviction moratorium statewide, which is something the governor would have to lead on. But I think this moment on the 23rd is a way to show that we are going to look out for each other regardless of what our systems do or do not do. We are going to make sure we are OK and also encourage those in power to make those systems meet this moment.”

It is a hard truth about the Minnesota movement that it has gotten this good at organizing in conditions this bad because they have happened before. Still, it has been heartening to the people on the ground to watch the systems they built over the course of years not only operate smoothly but expand in a moment that feels like war. “I’m just amazed at the maturity of the organizations,” Glaubitz Gabiou said. “The ability to sort of manage a situation where the president is looking for a specific outcome has been just really, really phenomenal. It’s a little bit emotional how well everyone is doing together in this moment.”

The Minnesota organizers are aware that they are being targeted for political reasons. It felt to Gayle Smaller like immigration enforcement was simply the name pasted on an operation designed to sow fear, to attempt to cow a city and a state that has been a bastion of radical organizing and progressive policy. Yet on the ground, Crabtree said, the left-right divide faded away as neighbors reached across barriers that had once felt impassable. While there was fear that Trump would attempt to escalate his occupation—Smaller mentioned his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act—the organizers I spoke with echoed one another in their confidence and willingness to keep fighting. “The resilience of the community is very beautiful, and it is everywhere,” Glaubitz Gabiou said. “This is the largest grassroots mobilization I’ve ever seen.”