A Letter From a Minneapolis Mom

And it’s the story of sitting at a stoplight, and listening to the radio, and hearing that Melissa Hortman’s memorial rally, quickly repurposed from the scheduled No King’s rally, has been canceled because maybe the gunman, who is still at large, is going to spray the crowd with A.K. fire. And being at that stoplight, and turning to another teen, who barely remembers the fires and popcorn, and saying: “No, we’re going.”

This is the story of trying to be a good and moral mom in the city of Minneapolis over the last decade, just like Renee Good and Melissa Hortman were, and how you do it full of uncertainty, in between loads of laundry and grocery runs and kids rolling their eyes at you and generally thinking you’re reckless or a coward, between the Mother’s Day cards that tell you you’re the greatest mom ever. As my hero Jon Kabat Zinn terms life, it’s “full catastrophe living”—though now being lived with the streets seething with unhinged, murderous goons.

Oh, and I should mention: The helicopters are back. Constant since they shot Renee Good in the face. They shake the walls. Some throw down Batman-style spotlight beams and look like they’re resting on a cone. Some you never quite find, especially when it’s cloudy. The other night, I was walking the rescue pup and looked toward my house: Three helicopters, and Venus.