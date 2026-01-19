Who Are the AWFULs? Trump Hates Them, So They’re Doing Something Right

As an AWFUL who is also a mother, I readily admit that we often feel bulletproof, protected from the kind of traffic stops and police violence that our nonwhite counterparts are subjected to. Conservative pundit Will Cain charged on Fox News the other night that we possess “a weird kind of smugness in the way that some of these liberal white women interact with authority.”

Oh well; sticks and stones, as they say. But this—the aftermath of the shooting of Renee Nicole Good—is different. This is the first time they’ve strenuously defended their right to murder one of us. “I can believe that her death is a tragedy, while also recognizing that it’s a tragedy of her own making and a tragedy of the far left who has marshaled an entire movement—a lunatic fringe—against our law enforcement officers,” Vice President JD Vance told a press pool last Thursday. This was akin to chastising a sexual assault survivor for believing in premarital sex. Her last words were, “That’s fine, dude, I’m not mad at you.” She was then shot three times at point-blank range.

White women are for Trump’s purposes actually two distinct groups separated by an important split, which is not actually the “urban” in AWFULs. Rather, it’s their educational level. There’s a diploma divide between white women with a college degree who are more likely to be liberals and white women without a college degree who are more likely to have voted for Trump. AWFULs refers to the college-educated variety of white women who have wandered into the MAGA crosshairs and now find themselves MAGA enemy number one. How we got here is no great mystery. Ever since the 2020 George Floyd protests, we’ve seen some white women use their (somewhat) protected status to ally themselves with their protesting brethren and sistren.