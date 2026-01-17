Stephen Miller Has a Truly Rancid Star Trek Opinion

Miller’s premise appears to be that Shatner will save Trek from “wokeness.” Consider me skeptical. Shatner, unlike some of his former crewmates, is not very politically outspoken. Part of the reason may be that he is Canadian and lives in the U.S. as a permanent resident. That said, when Trump suggested last year that he wanted Canada to join the United States as a fifty-first state, Shatner publicly rejected the notion by suggesting that the U.S. become Canada’s eleventh province.

This is also the same William Shatner who famously took part in the first interracial kiss in U.S. television history, during Star Trek’s original run in the 1960s—a milestone that is unremarkable today but was momentous in the civil rights era. Shatner later said in interviews that he pushed for the kiss to be filmed and included, overcoming resistance from network executives who feared a revolt by Southern stations and affiliates. (In her biography, Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols wrote that she and Shatner conspired to flub their lines in the alternative cuts of the scene in which they did not kiss that the show’s producers requested, in order to ensure their preferred take was aired.)

We also need not speculate what Shatner would do if he had control over the entire Star Trek franchise. He co-wrote and directed one of the Star Trek feature films in the 1980s. In his original draft for what would become Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Kirk and the Enterprise crew would square off with a televangelist of sorts, modeled after the kind who flourished in Reagan-era America, whose version of God turns out to be Satan. (Substantial rewrites left little of his original vision in the final product.) This was not exactly a MAGA-friendly storyline.