Those Nine Democrats Were Wrong to Vote the Clintons in Contempt

“You subpoenaed eight people in addition to us,” the Clintons wrote the committee’s Republican chairman, James Comer of Kentucky. “You dismissed seven of those eight without any of them saying a single word to you.” A committee report on the matter confirms that: Ten subpoenas went out in August. The other eight all went to former attorneys general or former FBI directors. Of them, only former Attorney General William Barr was deposed. The others’ subpoenas were dismissed either because they “affirmed in writing … that they lacked any information relevant to the investigation” (more or less as the Clintons did) or because, in unspecified cases, they “had serious health issues that prevented their testimony.” Alex Acosta, who was Labor secretary during Trump’s first term, appeared for what the committee report describes as a “transcribed interview” (i.e., not a deposition) to discuss his handling of an earlier bungled prosecution against Epstein. But that was entirely voluntary.

An eleventh subpoena was sent earlier, in July, to Ghislaine Maxwell, an actual principal in the Epstein case. But Maxwell’s lawyers said she’d take the Fifth without immunity that the committee refused to grant, so Comer dropped that, too. But on January 21, Comer changed his mind, announcing that Maxwell will be deposed from prison after all, on February 9. Her lawyers still say she’s going to take the Fifth.

The Oversight Committee is now preparing subpoenas for three Epstein associates—the retail billionaire and Epstein mentor Leslie Wexner, Epstein’s personal lawyer Darren Indyke, and Epstein’s accountant Richard Kahn—though these haven’t yet been issued. If Wexner, Indyke, and Kahn don’t take the Fifth, they ought to have plenty to say. A serious Epstein investigation would have deposed them well before it sought to depose the Clintons. But a serious investigation would probably turn up information about Epstein’s close friendship with Donald Trump through the mid-aughts. If Wexner, Indyke, and Kahn confound Comer by actually agreeing to talk, that will likely happen.