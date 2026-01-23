Trump’s ICE Goons Detained a 5-Year-Old. Then JD Vance Made It Worse.

Newsflash: Vance softened matters in no appreciable way that has actual real-world significance. If anything, in concrete policy terms, Vance revealed that the administration’s positions on key matters related to the Minneapolis standoff are more reprehensible than it first appeared.

Vance’s big moment concerned a 5-year-old child detained by ICE in a case that instantly went viral. The child, Liam Kanejo Ramos, was wearing a Spiderman backpack when he and his father were picked up under disputed circumstances: The Department of Homeland Security says his father fled. Locals say others in their home begged to take the child, but he and his father have been shipped to detention in Texas.

In Minneapolis, Vance sought to appear empathetic toward the child. He declared that he too has a 5-year-old, and said he’d been moved by the story. However, he said he’d done “follow-up research” and discovered that the father was an “illegal alien.”