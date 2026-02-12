Readers’ Poll: What Do You Think of the Democrats?

An exclusive new poll of more than 2,400 loyal Democratic voters, commissioned by The New Republic, makes clear that they want their party to go after the people who are making their lives harder. Roughly four out of five respondents feel that Democrats are too timid about taxing the rich, making corporations pay their fair share, cracking down on corporations that break the law, and regulating big tech. And they’re big fans of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—above all other Democrats named in the poll.



