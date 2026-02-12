Rank-and-File Dems to Leaders: It’s Time to Take the Gloves Off

Recent polls show approval of Donald Trump hovering in a deep unlit trough around 40 percent. Yet his dismal ratings have done little to bolster the reputation of the opposition party. Commentators across the political spectrum have overwhelmingly agreed that the Democratic brand is shot. The American Prospect called it “damaged.” NBC said it was “weak.” Rolling Stone said it was “cooked.” Semafor announced that “left-wing ideas” had “wrecked” it, and Bill Maher compared Democrats to has-been companies like Sears or Kodak that had “screwed themselves out of relevance.” The pejoratives aren’t confined to the armchair critics. Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego lamented, with only slightly more finesse than the news outlets, the “national brand problem.” Michael Bennet, a Democratic senator from Colorado, delicately agreed that the branding is “problematic.”

Is all lost for the Democrats, or is there opportunity in the shambles? When the only party offering a bulwark against Trump’s murderous, crackpot regime appears to be losing the vibes war—and as we approach the midterm elections that offer our last best chance to rein in the madness—these questions are not merely of political interest; they are a matter of existential importance.

And so, in a survey of 2,421 Democratic voters, conducted January 7–16 by Embold Research, The New Republic sought to explore what rank-and-file Democrats want to see from their candidates and elected representatives. Is it true, as one popular strain of criticism goes, that some of the party’s more liberal social ideas are a liability? How important to voters are housing, prescription drug prices, trans rights? How should we approach economic policy, foreign policy? How conciliatory or aggressive should party leaders be toward their foes? What, in other words, do Democrats want from Democrats?

Democrats overwhelmingly want their elected leaders to fight, and they know who they want to fight against: the superrich and corporate America.

Perhaps the most notable conclusion to draw from our poll is just how unified committed Democrats appear to be on a range of central issues. To put it in a nutshell, the rank and file overwhelmingly want their elected leaders to fight, and they know who they want their leaders to fight against: the superrich and corporate America.

Embold Research’s Andrea Everett was particularly struck by the “strength of sentiment favoring regulation”: Eight out of 10 respondents believe in strong government oversight over business. This emphasis was “very consistent across the board,” Everett said, and suggests that Democrats are “skeptical of business doing the right thing on its own.” A full 93 percent of respondents said they felt it was important to raise taxes on the rich; 91 percent want to raise taxes on corporations; and 77 percent want to regulate or break up big tech. When we asked whether the system is “rigged” against people like them, a resounding 71 percent said yes. Who is rigging it? Sixty-four percent blamed corporations and the rich.