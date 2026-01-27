Trump Has No Way Out in Minneapolis

But Homan’s deployment is perhaps more telling in what it reveals about how the administration approaches retreat itself. They know that the Minneapolis operation is a disaster, that it has left two innocent people dead and turned much of the country against them. It has been such a disaster inside Minneapolis that the Republican Party’s leading candidate for governor, Chris Madel, dropped out of the race on Monday, seeming to cut ties with his party in the process. “I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so,” Madel said in a video posted on X.

Replacing Bovino with Homan is a sign that the administration knows that something needs to change. But it’s also a sign of where its priorities lie. They are presiding over a murderous disaster in Minneapolis. They know it is failing to achieve both its stated “aim” of ridding the city of criminal undocumented immigrants and its unstated goal of cowing the populace into submission. They know it will likely lead to more deaths. But they cannot retreat or admit defeat—so all we’re getting is a different corrupt person in charge, just one they hope is less murderous.

When Vice President JD Vance was in Minneapolis last week, as part of the Trump administration’s attempt at damage control over Good’s killing, he heard a “crazy story.” Some “ICE and CBP officers” were eating dinner at a restaurant in the city at some point during the nearly month-long federal occupation when, all of a sudden, a group of unruly protesters descended. Restaurant staff locked the doors. They were stuck there for a period of time—Vance didn’t say how long—until other federal officers arrived and dispersed the protesters. Four days after Vance heard that story, Border Patrol agents murdered Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse who was documenting their operations in the city and who was shot several times in the head while trying to assist a woman they were manhandling.