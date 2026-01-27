The ICE Resistance That You’re Not Seeing

Drawing from a spreadsheet amassed from eyewitnesses to ICE activity, the database operator on the call identifies most of the license plates called in as negative or suspected. Others are confirmed not affiliated with the agency. But the indicators of “friendlies” are no longer reliable. ICE agents have marked cars with student-driver stickers and SpongeBob decals. There are rumors that they’re also adding comically stereotypical bumper stickers for various liberal causes. In one chat, someone says they saw an ICE agent disembark a Subaru with a sticker that just said queer. A person I’m driving with laughs. “Can you imagine? Just ‘queer?’”

I’ve only been granted access to these drives because friends from my old life here vouched for me. Others checked my social media history. One person consulted a mutual friend who happens to be a well-known science fiction author to make sure I was on the up-and-up.

The drivers don’t know how they’re connected to the broader effort except through the crowdsourced database. The Signal chat reorganizes daily. One of the people I drive with, a lawyer, uses his real first name because he suspects attempts at op-sec are well-meaning but ultimately futile. And indeed, commuters share stories of being approached by ICE agents and called by name, or of starting to follow a car only to be driven past their own homes.