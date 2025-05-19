An Anti-Science MAHA Extremist Is Playing a Major Role at the FDA

Prasad has advocated for more trials and testing of new medical treatments before approval, reversing approval for the pediatric Covid vaccination, and a let-it-rip mentality when it comes to kids getting repeatedly infected. As early as 2021, he advocated that kids knowingly get each other sick and that Covid testing be banned. In 2023, he wrote a post entitled, “Do not report COVID cases to schools & do not test yourself if you feel ill: Only non-violent resistance can halt irrational public health actors.” He has repeatedly said masks were ineffective, contrary to mountains of evidence.

Though our public health institutions and the pharmaceutical industry certainly do deserve criticism, Prasad’s way of doing business actually undercuts the efforts of legitimate reformers to bring the industry’s bad actors to heel and unwind their worst policies. In this way, people like Prasad actually serve as the brilliant ally of these corporate interests, in that he helps to undermine the credibility of good-faith critics of the industry. More to the point, however, Prasad’s behavior reveals a psychopathic lack of empathy, and his conclusions are almost always shockingly wrong. As he wrote in January 2023:

It’s important to remember that it was likely a lab leak, masks don’t work, mandates didn’t work, vaccines were not needed in people who had COVID, nor children, closing school was a human rights violation, masking kids didn’t work, vaccine mandates were unethical, vaccine passports were useless, boosters don’t have good data, paxlovid doesn’t have good data, long COVID is overblown, et cetera. These are obvious things to those of us who can read.