The People of Minneapolis Will Simply Not Let the ICE Thugs Prevail

As a journalist, I thought mostly of how to tell this story. But as a Minnesota kid, this story just hit me in a much more personal way than other tragedies. I thought of how close this was to the George Floyd murder scene, just five years prior. Of how close it was to Lyndale Elementary, a mile west of here on 34th Street, where my mother taught the same immigrants who now are being targeted and chased out. Of the impossible burden carried by this city, scene to one civic nightmare after another in recent times. I thought of the line from Hamilton about the woebegone citizens of this besieged city: They were “outgunned, outmanned, outnumbered, outplanned.”

The occupying forces of the federal government, armed with assault rifles and tear gas canisters, seemed overwhelming. There were 3,000 of them, and as Good’s partner, Becca, said in describing the mismatch, they had guns and the people had whistles. They had little duty to obey laws, and seemingly carte blanche to use their weapons however they felt like. It seemed inevitable that this city would fall, whatever that meant, and be forced to surrender.

Except that the people of Minneapolis, and Minnesota more broadly, didn’t buy the story of their inevitable capitulation. It’s as if they waved reassuringly with their chopper mittens and declared to the nation and world in their native language: “Oh, geez, wouldya calm down already? We got this.”