How Federal Cuts to SNAP Are Already Roiling State Governments

Holly Bullard, the chief strategy and development officer at the Florida Policy Institute, is more worried about how the state will cover a portion of the cost of benefits. Florida’s SNAP error rate was greater than 15 percent in 2024, and an official with the Florida Department of Children and Families estimated last week that its error rate for fiscal year 2025 would be around 13 percent, with the goal of lowering it even further this year.

Although Florida is expected to have a surplus in fiscal year 2027, state budget estimators believe there will be a deficit in the two subsequent fiscal years, which could make sourcing SNAP funds an even more dire issue. Bullard raised a hypothetical scenario where Florida’s error rate remained high enough in the coming years that the state would be responsible for 15 percent of benefits when the cost-sharing provision goes into effect. Even if state lawmakers scrounged up half of the roughly $1 billion needed to cover the increase in costs, it would not be sufficient to provide full coverage, Bullard said.

“Either you reduce the amount of people on SNAP, or you cut everybody’s SNAP in half, or you do some sort of both where everyone’s amount is reduced, and you push off a certain amount of people,” she said. She worries that state lawmakers do not realize the severity of the situation. Although recently introduced legislation would ask the Department of Children and Families to develop strategies for reducing error rates, Governor Ron DeSantis will be out of office next year, meaning that his administration’s potential plans might not be able to come to fruition.