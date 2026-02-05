First, They Came for Your Elections. Then, Your Guns.

Some might therefore dismiss Trump’s rhetoric as an idle threat or perhaps the rantings of an aging madman. But we cannot dismiss it. The threat is real, as evidenced by Monday’s news that Trump personally oversaw an FBI raid of an election center in Fulton County, Georgia, where agents seized “truckloads” of ballots, along with voter rolls and scanned images. Trump’s DOJ has also demanded voter roll information from 44 states and the District of Columbia, including driver’s license and Social Security data, and has initiated lawsuits against 24 districts when they refused to comply.

Beyond the immediate concern that Trump intends to interfere in upcoming national elections, his comments and actions are a stark departure from previous Republican positions on states’ rights. Just a decade ago, when Trump first sought the presidency, the Republican Party platform included complaints against the Obama administration for “bullying of state and local governments.” It declared allegiance to the notion of states’ rights by asserting that “every violation of state sovereignty by federal officials is not merely a transgression of one unit of government against another; it is an assault on the liberties of individual Americans.” And Trump himself stated in 2016 that “many, many things actually should be states’ rights.” He said he was willing to leave issues involving transgender Americans and abortion to the states, and promised to “make states the laboratories of democracy once again.”

Yet the notion of states’ rights has gone the way of the wind as Trump has remade the GOP in his authoritarian image and sought to massively expand his executive power. Now he’s deemed states’ rights rather inconvenient to his maximalist goals. Thus, the administration has attacked the rights of cities and states to enact “sanctuary city” policies that limit cooperation with federal authorities enforcing Trump’s draconian immigration policies. Trump has issued executive orders targeting states’ own climate laws, despite the fact that, as attorney David Doniger of the National Resources Defense Council puts it, “the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld state authority to enact and enforce such laws from the early 19th century to the present day.”