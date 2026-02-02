“She’s Not OK”: Bombshell Report Details Nancy Mace’s Downward Spiral
The Republican representative reportedly made her staff buy her late-night alcohol and clean her Airbnb properties.
South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace used to make her staffers go on late-night booze runs, clean her house, and boost her on forums discussing the “hottest women in Congress”—and that was all before things got really bad.
In a sweeping profile published Monday in New York Magazine, multiple former staffers detailed Mace’s year-long nosedive from being a MAGA darling to the mad captain of her own failing gubernatorial bid.
Almost a year ago on the House floor, Mace declared she was going “scorched earth” on her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant, accusing him of assaulting her, filming her without her consent, and engaging in a conspiracy to drug, rape, and film other women. (In a shocking turn of events, Mace showcased what she described as her “naked silhouette” during the hearing.)
“She’s not okay,” one former staffer told New York Magazine. “There’s nothing here I can point to and say, ‘Oh, this is normal.’”
“Looking at the floor speech and what went on there, it’s very clear that that was the breaking point to me,” the former staffer added. “Because you’ve now gone from standing up for people—whether rightfully, wrongfully, performative or not—you were on this mission, and now this is about you. The whole frame shifted, and she centered herself in it all. That’s when it became apparent to me that this is broken.”
A second staffer concluded that Mace had “deteriorated, and it sucks.”
Since that House speech, Mace launched a campaign to run for governor, mounted a humiliating temper tantrum at the airport, blew up her only chance at getting a crucial endorsement from Donald Trump by pushing to release the Epstein files, lost her campaign manager, and become the subject of a House Ethics Committee inquiry. A December poll found that support for Mace’s gubernatorial bid had taken a major hit, and she was floating somewhere around fourth place among other primary candidates.
As bad as things have gotten for Mace, things were never great for the people who work for her, and New York Magazine was able to dig up plenty of new details.
After arriving in Congress in January 2021, former staffers said that Mace treated them like maids, ordering them to clean the multiple properties she was renting out on Airbnb, including her Washington townhouse. Ahead of election night in 2022, Mace instructed her staffers to spiff up her $3.9 million home in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, for a watch party, a former staffer with direct knowledge told New York Magazine.
Mace also started dispatching staffers on late-night runs for alcohol to keep parties going at her home. “Look, when I worked for her, our poor scheduler was getting calls at two o’clock in the morning to come bring her bottles of tequila,” one former staffer told New York Magazine.
Members of Congress are explicitly barred from instructing their staffers to run personal errands, and they are not permitted to purchase alcohol for their boss’s personal consumption.
One staffer alleged Mace’s excessive drinking and marijuana use became an issue. They recalled an incident in 2022, when Mace wanted to fire an aide for “doxxing” her because they told reporters she was out of the country, even though she had already announced her trip to a group of supporters just days before.
“She would definitely do it excessively,” the staffer said of the congresswoman’s drinking and marijuana usage. “And again, not to say that most members don’t or most staff don’t, but it got to the point where it was an issue.”
In response to questions, Cameron Morabito, Mace’s director of operations, hit back at suggestions of wrongdoing. “These allegations are so ridiculous they don’t even merit a response,” Morabito said. “I hope she sues you for every dime you got paid to write this defamatory bullshit.”
Mace also allegedly instructed a staffer to boost her standing on Reddit forums discussing the “hottest women in Congress.” She was “very adamant” about getting the staffer to upvote any posts about Mace and her attractiveness, one former staffer told New York Magazine.
“We were scared of her,” one of the former aides told New York Magazine. “She would make staffers cry. She would threaten to fire them, take their money away, not give them raises, not to give them days off, religious days.”
“The closer you get to her, the harder she messes up your brain,” said another former staffer. “It’s a classic story of ‘never meet your heroes.’”
One person close to Mace compared the congresswoman to how Bill Maher once described Trump, that she was not a crazy person but played one on TV. “We’ve moved past that now,” the person said. “Something’s broken. The motherboard’s fried. We’re short-circuiting somewhere.”