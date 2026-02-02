“She’s Not OK”: Bombshell Report Details Nancy Mace’s Downward Spiral

Almost a year ago on the House floor, Mace declared she was going “scorched earth” on her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant, accusing him of assaulting her, filming her without her consent, and engaging in a conspiracy to drug, rape, and film other women. (In a shocking turn of events, Mace showcased what she described as her “naked silhouette” during the hearing.)

“She’s not okay,” one former staffer told New York Magazine. “There’s nothing here I can point to and say, ‘Oh, this is normal.’”

“Looking at the floor speech and what went on there, it’s very clear that that was the breaking point to me,” the former staffer added. “Because you’ve now gone from standing up for people—whether rightfully, wrongfully, performative or not—you were on this mission, and now this is about you. The whole frame shifted, and she centered herself in it all. That’s when it became apparent to me that this is broken.”