How Companies Profit by Annoying the Hell Out of You

The impacts of the annoyance economy can be big or small, ranging from delaying needed medical care because of overwhelming paperwork to a few dollars lost due to unnoticed fees, but Groundwork’s Chad Maisel, who authored the paper with Stanford University economist Neale Mahoney, said almost everyone has experienced some aspect of it. “Everyone can talk about how difficult it was to navigate the health insurance system and just submit a claim or to get a procedure approved,” he said. “Everyone can relate to their phone pinging eight times in a day with random companies or politicians trying to get their money.”

Money isn’t the only cost these practices impose, either. “It has huge impacts on time, which is, for many people, like their most precious resource,” he said. “You get home after work, and you’ve got a couple hours with your kids, and you’ve got to navigate paperwork or wait on hold … that’s why I think this stuff is so resonant for people.”

Part of the goal of the report was to show that while some aspects of the annoyance economy can seem small, that total sum can be consequential. For families living paycheck to paycheck, the burden of excessive overdraft fees—which were capped by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau before the cap was overturned by Congress last year—can add up and mean the difference between affording enough to eat or not. For others who fall through the cracks of the complex health care system, it can mean tens of thousands of dollars in unexpected medical bills. That makes their impacts important, and dealing with them is popular with voters. “People deserve to have policymakers and their elected leaders and their government take on these pain points that they’re facing in their lives,” Maisel said.