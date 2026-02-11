Meet the Candidate Challenging Iowa’s Most Sacred Cow: Ethanol

Jones wants Iowans to rethink the state’s reliance on ethanol. The biofuel’s environmental benefit, he notes, is questionable at best. In terms of jobs and growth, the refineries don’t pay sufficient dividends. And because the ethanol market props up the price of corn, it holds together a system that incentivizes all-out production—meaning copious applications of fertilizer and pesticide, farming right up to the banks of local creeks and rivers—at the direct expense of water quality.

But Iowa corn growers don’t stake their livelihood on what happens to the commodity after it leaves the grain elevator—they care about the price. And ethanol, a law-ordained industry that burns corn far more efficiently than anyone can eat it, absorbs a huge portion of supply. Without this outlet, we would be left with the unmistakable reality that there’s too much goddamn corn, and there has been for a long time. The specter of millions of bushels of grain with insufficient demand is the scariest ghost in Iowa, and it haunts lobbyists and senators relentlessly.

On the other hand, if you can topple the ethanol narrative, then you’ve got a good start on remaking the system completely. With a thoughtful transition, eventually you could start growing food again, and introduce incentives that make for soil- and water-friendly farming. This is the basic proposal that Jones presented in a Facebook reel posted by the campaign. The comments—245 of them and counting, on an unremarkable campaign post for a primary race for minor state office—are notable for their volume alone. Their tone is mixed to negative. The typical knee-jerk is present (“Why is he anti Ethanol? He is Lying, we need Ethanol!”), along with other alarmist rebuttals that the corn market would tank if ethanol were to disappear overnight. (Jones is campaigning for a “strategic retreat,” not an immediate ban.) The assent, not all of which is enthusiastic, comes from many corners, forming no coherent voice—which might be to Jones’s advantage, if an ethanol-critical platform winds up uniting people of varying backgrounds and political allegiances. More than anything, Iowans seem to want to talk about ethanol, for or against it—and Jones’s is the only campaign that is willing to make the conversation interesting.