Trump Is a Weak and Failing President—Finally, Dems Are Acting Like It

Donald Trump’s losses are mounting. His border czar just announced a large drawdown of federal agents in Minnesota after protests turned public opinion. Job creation during Trump’s first year was worse than previously known. The country is losing manufacturing jobs. Trump is a weak and failing president—and there are now signs that Democrats are acting like it. But couldn’t they do more to seize the moment? Yes! The New Republic has a special issue online right now that’s full of pieces laying out the way forward. Today’s guest is TNR editor Michael Tomasky, author of the lead piece explaining how Democrats can become more aggressive and effective. We discuss the true nature of Trump’s weakness, why Democrats face a crossroads rivaling the New Deal and Civil Rights eras, and how that offers them uncommon challenges and opportunities. We also discuss Emily Cooke’s writeup of our poll of rank-and-file Democrats, as well as pieces by Alex Shephard, Perry Bacon, and your faithful podcast host. Listen to this episode here.