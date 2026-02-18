The Four Ways Trump Plans to Delegitimize this Fall’s Elections

The Constitution gives the president no operational role in administering elections. Article 1, Section 4—the elections clause—assigns authority over the “Times, Places and Manner” of federal elections to the states, subject to congressional regulation. The executive branch is not part of that structure. As U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly recently put it when rejecting one of Trump’s attempts to reshape election procedures, the Constitution gives “no role at all to the President” in setting election rules.

Yet in recent months—and intensifying in recent weeks—the Justice Department has demanded full, unredacted voter rolls from states nationwide, including sensitive personal data, such as partial Social Security numbers and birth dates.

The department invokes the National Voter Registration Act, or NVRA, which requires states to make “reasonable efforts” to maintain accurate rolls. But the scope and scale of these requests are unprecedented. DOJ is not merely seeking confirmation that states are conducting routine list maintenance. It has demanded expansive voter-roll data, historical election materials, and back-end administrative records far beyond what is necessary to assess statutory compliance—including information that could be used to scrutinize or challenge individual registrations.