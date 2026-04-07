The Tricks and Traps of Trump Accounts

We should also examine past returns. Imagine a financial savings program passed by an all-Republican government managed by private financiers with little legal oversight. The assets aren’t pooled, the savings aren’t guaranteed, and the investments that undergird them must be low-risk. The new program is designed to both create wealth and increase financial literacy.

That may describe Trump Accounts, but it also describes the Freedman’s Bank, the bank created by Congress in 1865 to serve formerly enslaved African Americans. Justene Hill Edwards’s book, Savings and Trust: The Rise and Betrayal of the Freedman’s Bank, details how the bank’s mostly white and wealthy trustees embezzled millions from the bank’s $57 million in deposits, forcing its closure after only nine years. Most newly freed slaves lost the majority of their savings, and much of the trustees’ “loans” were never repaid, much less with interest.

I bring Freedman’s Bank up not to directly compare it to Trump Accounts (for one, banks operate with leverage, and Trump Accounts cannot), but to note that none of these goals are new. The Trump administration should also remember how important it is to have sound oversight of private administration of public programs. The road to embezzlement is paved with good, unregulated intentions, and so far, good intentions are the only thing reining in the Trump Account fees that might cut into the promised proceeds of millions of customers looking for a way to save for their future.