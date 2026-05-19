Trump’s America Features Bad Vibes and Bad Numbers. Horrendously Bad.

From his tariff jamborees to his daft warmongering, Trump’s caprices have now thoroughly degraded daily life in these United States, bringing us high inflation, rising gas prices, and sluggish economic growth. It further turns out that siccing a masked and armed police force on expats, foreign nationals, and immigrants demoralizes a nation and squeezes the labor supply.

Now the economic experts, the ones JD says lack common sense, are seeing something truly dystopic: A global loss of faith in America. According to former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, foreign governments and institutions just aren’t betting on us anymore. A collapse in demand for U.S. Treasury bonds would leave the Fed as the only major buyer, which could trigger a so-called “doom loop”—a vicious spiral in which the U.S. government holds its own debt. This would spike both inflation and the national debt, which already stands at a desperately high $38.5 trillion, and counting. No wonder gold is still going up; bears are retreating from the catastrophic damage Trump has done to the dolla r and America’s reputation as a solid investment.





Not long ago, former Attorney General Pam Bondi bellowed about the Dow to distract from Trump’s starring role in the Epstein files. Since Trump started his war in Iran, the notion that the S&P 500 is chugging along on AI madness and manic data-center buildouts is cold comfort to Americans facing a 17.9 percent surge in energy costs. Core inflation, which was 3 percent when Trump took office in 2025, hit 3.8 last month .





And that’s before we crank back in vibes. Bad vibes are our biggest product these days. We now churn out vague despair like our grandfathers built cars. We had that unjustified “vibecession” in the economic heyday of 2024, but now we’ve vibed our way into actual financial suffering, as Republicans have ceded the economy to Trump’s recklessness.



Consumer confidence is at an all-time low. A new CNN poll found that 77 percent of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, say Trump’s policies have spiked the cost of living in their communities. According to the recent University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, some 69 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of inflation and prices. Now wonder Trump’s approval rating stands at 30 percent on the economy as a whole, a career low.

Consumers and investors can lose confidence in an economy for a number of reasons, and our faith in the future is often independent of actual inflation numbers. But crises of confidence can be self-fulfilling. As we squirrel away money against inflation, real or imagined, the economy stagnates.