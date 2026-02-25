The Trump Administration’s War on Data Has Fresh Casualties

“It’s very similar to OPRE, where there are certain standard things that are done, but they also commission studies; they also accept investigator-initiated projects; they do collaborative projects with researchers who have some funding, and the feds match it,” said Dennis Culhane, a social science researcher at the University of Pennsylvania and the co-director of the Actionable Intelligence for Social Policy initiative, about PD&R. “So there’s tremendous concern that those kinds of wheels in motion are not moving at the moment.”

These actions are also part of the administration’s effort to limit the collection of and access to data across the board. One recent casualty was a key annual report on household food insecurity. In September, the Department of Agriculture abruptly announced that it was terminating the report. This data has traditionally been used by federal, state, and local lawmakers to structure nutrition programs, and is relied upon by nonprofits serving food-insecure Americans. The USDA announcement came just two months after Congress passed a law that would dramatically cut federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Without information on food insecurity, it will be more difficult to see the impact of these changes to SNAP.

“We’re not going to be able to quantify the harm that is going to happen, because we’ve now lost this large piece of data, and there is no other data set and collection of data that reaches this far and this wide,” said Parker Gilkesson Davis, senior policy analyst for the Center on Law and Social Policy. “A lot of people are going to become invisible, and their plight is going to become invisible.… There will be people experiencing hunger in America, and we would have no idea, and no idea how to serve them.”