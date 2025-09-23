The Latest Casualty of Trump’s War on Data Is a Critical Hunger Report

“If you’re going to make major policy changes, you should be availing yourself of data to understand exactly whether it accomplished what you were hoping for or not,” said Elaine Waxman, senior fellow in the Tax and Income Supports​ Division at the Urban Institute. The USDA decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

The annual survey has been in place for roughly three decades, and has been used by lawmakers to help determine funding, administration, and efficacy of federal, state, and local programs. It’s also helpful to particular organizations and even schools for more precisely targeting assistance. Food banks employ the data to determine which areas of their community are most in need of help, while school districts and universities may use it to assess which students may be lacking in basic needs, especially as higher food insecurity levels are associated with lower odds of graduating college.

It has also helped researchers better understand the intersection between poverty and food insecurity across demographics—particularly during times of economic hardship, such as the aftermath of the Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic. Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, an economist at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, described the annual report as “an alternative measure of economic health.”