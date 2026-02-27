While No One’s Looking, Netanyahu Tightens His Grip on the West Bank

The short answer is that Netanyahu’s foreign policy is entirely domestic, and his domestic policy is focused on his personal survival and power. And his survival depends in part on a political ally, Smotrich, who is certain he knows God’s plan for the world, an approach that renders immediate dangers inconsequential.

Netanyahu’s overt diplomatic agenda has mostly contracted to managing ties with Donald Trump. On February 10, for instance, he flew to Washington for what was billed as an urgent meeting the next day with the president about Iran. Talking to reporters afterward, Trump launched into a Trumpian tirade at Israeli President Isaac Herzog for not granting a pardon to Netanyahu, who is on trial for bribery and fraud. Back in November, Trump had called on Herzog to issue a mid-trial pardon—unprecedented in Israel—and Netanyahu filed a formal request for the move. And here, over two months later, Herzog hadn’t paid sufficient attention to this matter! “You have a president that refused to give him a pardon,” Trump said, adding that Herzog “should be ashamed of himself.”

It’s not hard to figure out who suggested that Trump raise the subject. But let’s assume that in their meeting, Trump and Netanyahu also talked about Iran, not just pesky prosecutions. Whatever one thinks the United States or Israel should do regarding Iran, the decision will affect the life and safety of every Israeli. In the midst of discussing the matter, Netanyahu asked for a favor and created a personal debt to a foreign autocrat who keeps close track of favors and slights. The prime minister showed his top priority: himself and his own future.