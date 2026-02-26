Did Mike Huckabee Just Green-Light Israel to Invade Half the Levant?

That brewing divide on the right has boiled over in recent months, and thus the interview between Carlson and Huckabee put two representatives of these conflicting views in conversation. Carlson sought to pin Huckabee down on his rationale for Israel’s “right” to exist; was it biblically ordained, morally necessary, or a result of international law? It was during Huckabee’s vacillating between these arguments that some of his most damaging remarks were made. Carlson asked Huckabee if the land Israel had a right to was the land God had promised Abraham in the Bible; that is, the land between the Nile and the Euphrates. This territory today includes large chunks of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and of course Palestine. This is when Huckabee said: “It would be fine if [Israel] took it all.”

Now it is important to remember that Huckabee is not merely some kooky minister with a program on the Christian Broadcasting Network (though perhaps he should be). He is the U.S. ambassador to Israel, a man who is supposed to speak for the president of the United States and represent U.S. policy. This also comes at a crucial moment. A week earlier, Trump had gathered leaders from around the world, and many from the Middle East, to unveil his Board of Peace, which is supposed to shepherd the reconstruction of Gaza. It also comes at a time when American allies in the region are expressing deep concern and alarm about U.S. belligerence toward Iran as war seems imminent.

The reaction from regional capitals to Huckabee’s comments were swift and condemnatory. Multiple countries issued joint statements blasting Huckabee’s comments. This also comes at a time when Israel exercises unprecedented hegemony and power projection throughout the region. It has bombed a record number of regional nation-states in the last two years, taken more territory in Syria and Lebanon, and carried out attacks in Iran and Yemen, all while routinely boasting about its deep infiltration into many of these nations. Huckabee’s comments are dangerous not just because they amount to the U.S. government giving the green light to massive Israeli expansionism but also because they come at a moment when Israel seems more willing and capable than ever to take such steps.