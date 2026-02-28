I Want Iran to Be Free More Than Anything. I Also Don’t Trust Trump.

That ban has only gotten worse in his second term—with no new visa applicants allowed to enter the United States. (In his first term, Trump eventually relented and allowed Iranian students the opportunity to continue to come study here.)

In 2018, Trump withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal. Also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that agreement was negotiated by Iran, the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, a remarkable feat of diplomacy. Some Iranians—or Americans—may have amnesia about it now, but at the time, it was widely celebrated. In Iran, thousands took to the streets to celebrate the deal, which promised relief from the sanctions crippling their country and their lives. In America, one poll found that nearly 60 percent of American voters supported the agreement. When Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, he called it a “horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made”—and reimposed sanctions to “target critical sectors of Iran’s economy,” never shrinking from the fact that this would hurt the very Iranians he now purports to support.

In his second term, it has been nearly impossible to track the number of Iranians who have been deported from the United States. Queer Iranians, fearing death upon their return to Iran, have been targeted. Christian Iranians, fearing the same, have been sent back to Iran or to a detention center in Panama, with no freedom in sight. The Trump administration is reviewing the green cards of nationals of 19 countries, which—surprise, surprise!—also includes Iran. Just this week, we got news of a woman who was adopted from Iran at the age of two by a U.S. veteran, who is now at risk of deportation because she overstayed her visa, as a toddler. This administration has spent the past year endeavoring to get as many Iranians who got out of the country sent back to face the current bombing campaign.