RFK Jr. Suggests People Eat Liver if They’re So Broke
The health secretary thought he was offering practical advice to people who can’t afford their groceries anymore.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy is addressing the affordability crisis by asking Americans to eat more liver and less steak.
“There’s a lot of good food in grocery stores that goes to waste. Most of the cheap cuts of meat are very inexpensive. If you buy a porterhouse steak … it is gonna set you back,” the secretary said as he gave the keynote address at the “Eat Real Food” rally in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. “You can buy liver, or the cheaper cuts of steak that are very very affordable.”
Nothing’s wrong with eating liver. But to put the burden of the affordability crisis on the choices of everyday Americans rather than the administration he works for is woefully out of touch. The liberal rebuke was swift.
“Dear @WhiteHouse: PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE SEND @RobertKennedyJr TO EVERY SWING HOUSE DISTRICT WHERE HE CAN TELL AMERICANS TO EAT LIVER OR CHEAP CUTS OF MEAT TO COPE WITH SURGING INFLATION,” Representative Ted Lieu wrote on X. “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”
“NEW AD TAGLINE: “Liver. It’s what’s for dinner,” chimed in CNBC reporter Carl Quintanilla.
“A reminder that Trump is hosting a candlelit dinner for his donors at Mar-a-Lago this weekend,” DNC Chair Ken Martin wrote. “I wonder what they’re serving?”