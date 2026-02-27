DOJ Gives Pathetic Excuse for Removing Lutnick and Epstein Photo
The Department of Justice was caught scrubbing a photo of Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick from the Epstein files.
The Department of Justice is claiming that it removed a photo of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Jeffrey Epstein from its released Epstein files because it was flagged for nudity.
The photo was initially posted online to the public but was later removed, and shows Lutnick and Epstein walking on Little St. James, Epstein’s private island. There’s no visible nudity in the picture, which includes three other men alongside Lutnick and Epstein. In a statement to The Daily Beast, the DOJ said the photo was “part of a batch of files that had been flagged for nudity.”
“The batch of thousands of images was pulled for review and is being uploaded with necessary redactions on a rolling basis,” a department official said. “No files are being deleted.”
It’s not a good excuse, especially considering that the DOJ has recklessly released nude photos to the public of Epstein’s victims. Lutnick used to claim that he cut off ties with Epstein in 2005, but many newly released files blatantly contradict his assertions, showing a personal and business relationship that continued for years afterward.
Was the DOJ belatedly trying to protect the embattled Lutnick? If so, it failed, because every file in its Epstein archive is closely scrutinized, making any after-the-fact attempt to redact or retract a file easily noticed. In this case, the photo had already been logged by jmail, a website run by two tech workers who created a searchable database of Epstein’s email account. The DOJ later reuploaded the photo to its public database.
Various high-profile figures around the world have faced consequences after the released files exposed Epstein’s relationships, including resignations and prosecutions, but not so much in the U.S. That’s because the DOJ is trying to protect people in the Trump administration and neglecting to open investigations into other powerful Americans to appease the president, who wishes it would all go away.