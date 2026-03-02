Who’s Deciding Where the Bombs Drop in Iran? Maybe Not Even Humans.

Assuming the report is accurate, it means that we are immediately witnessing the fullest expression of the most inhumane weapons of the twenty-first century: Autonomous bombs and missiles. Their “autonomy” refers to the fact that humans need not be “in the loop” in any meaningful way when deciding where to target or whether to launch such weapons. A combination of human intelligence collected over time, geolocation of mobile phones, and recent images taken by satellites, drones, or people who post images on social media sites contribute to the data these systems digest to guess if an enemy combatant is present at the suspected target. Military officers merely outsource their own moral and military judgment to proprietary systems. Then things blow up.

When such systems get it wrong, they get it very wrong. Civilians, often children, pay the price for the errors of autonomous systems. We have seen it for five years in Ukraine. We have seen it for three years in Gaza. We see it in real time this week in Iran. And it’s unconscionable.

There is a phrase that has quietly become one of the most consequential in American national security law, and it appears in no statute, no executive order, no treaty. It is a phrase that the Pentagon began demanding AI companies accept as a condition of doing business with the United States military: Any lawful use.