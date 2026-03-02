Phase I Is Going Okay Militarily. But It’s Phase II That’s Terrifying.

The number of peacekeepers necessary to tamp down an Iranian civil war would likely be over half-a-million troops in a nation of 90 million people. There is zero chance any country would want to put their sons and daughters in such numbers between factions that would do anything to tear each other apart. At the same time, these troops would be trying to nation-build in a country with no history of democracy, while defending a weak nascent government. Thus, I cannot envision a scenario in which any country would be willing or even capable of sending the troops necessary to tamp down an Iranian civil war.

Alternately, when a power vacuum is created in a repressive state like this, usually someone (or multiple someones) even more ruthless fills it. We’ve seen this repeatedly in Libya, Syria, Somalia, and Russia. So, the alternative to a bloody civil war if the regime gets overthrown is something even more repressive, willing to put down pro-democracy factions and pro-Islamic Republic hold outs. Think of the Taliban in Afghanistan, or other ruthless dictatorships. The best that can be said for this scenario is the new leaders might be favorably inclined toward Trump (he likes dictators). But it’s more likely they fall into China or Russia’s orbits given Iran’s economic and military ties with America’s adversaries over the past 50 years, and the fact that neither of them has bombed Iran or assassinated its senior religious leaders. And with that reset, we’d be right back where we started, minus a hundred billion in munitions.

Tactically, and operationally, the U.S. military is performing exactly as it should. However, at the strategic political and foreign policy level, the Trump administration is walking into a virtually unwinnable scenario. Iran will likely emerge from this with an even more hardline Islamist government that is even more hostile to the U.S. and more dedicated to putting down dissent violently. Iran will be able to rebuild its stockpiles of munitions more quickly than the U.S. and will be more dedicated to obtaining and demonstrating a nuclear weapon. Even the best-case scenario results in a brutal and protracted civil war in Iran, or a new dictator who reigns with an iron fist.