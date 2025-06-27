The Supreme Court Just Gave Trump Three Victories in One Ruling

To that end, the sole exception to its sweeping language was that it did not apply to anyone who was not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. This was understood at the time to be a few narrow categories of individuals: children born to foreign diplomats stationed in the U.S. and Native Americans living in tribal lands outside the U.S. government’s control. The former category is so minute that no statistics exist on how many times it has come up. Congress erased the latter category in 1924 by extending citizenship to all Native Americans through the Indian Citizenship Act.

As a result, for the last 150 years, the prevailing legal consensus has been that anyone born in the United States is automatically a citizen of the United States. The Trump administration and a small minority of right-wing legal scholars have recently tried to claim that children of undocumented immigrants and migrants are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. Those arguments are weak and self-serving. They typically rely on willful misreadings of some legal sources and precedents while painfully ignoring contradictory evidence, of which there are ample amounts. No court has ever accepted them.

Nonetheless, Trump has sought to transmute them into legal reality. On the day he took office in January, he issued an executive order that required federal agencies to no longer recognize the U.S. citizenship of anyone born to noncitizen parents on U.S. soil, with the sole exception of children born to green-card holders. Though the order was not retroactive in effect, it would likely apply to tens of thousands of children born in the United States each year. Again, every lower court that considered the order found it to be unconstitutional and blocked it accordingly.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, denounced the executive order for flouting the undisputed law of the land for more than a century and a half. She pointed to the Supreme Court’s 1898 case Wong Kim Ark v. United States, where the justices held that a man born in San Francisco to Chinese immigrant parents was a U.S. citizen. “That holding conclusively settled any remaining dispute over the Citizenship Clause’s meaning,” Sotomayor said. “Since then, all three branches of government have unflinchingly adhered to it.”