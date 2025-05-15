Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Case Has the Supreme Court Baffled

Justice Sonia Sotomayor framed the problem in terms that might resonate more with conservatives. “So, when a new president orders that, because there’s so much gun violence going on in the country, he comes in and he says, ‘I have the right to take away the guns from everyone,’ and he sends out the military to seize everyone’s guns, we and the courts have to sit back and wait until every named plaintiff whose gun is taken comes into court?” she asked. Sauer suggested that the courts could certify a class-action lawsuit on an emergency basis in such a scenario, which seemed insufficient to the task at hand.

In theory, the federal government could accept a court’s precedent as binding throughout that jurisdiction. But the Trump administration apparently had no interest in committing to that. At one point, Barrett pressed Sauer on whether it would respect a court’s opinion within its own jurisdiction. “Did I understand you correctly to tell Justice Kagan that the government wanted to reserve its right to maybe not follow a Second Circuit precedent, say, in New York because you might disagree with the opinion?” she asked.

“Our general practice is to respect those precedents, but there are circumstances when it is not a categorical practice,” he replied. “I’m not talking about in the Fourth Circuit are you going to respect a Second Circuit [opinion],” Barrett continued. “I’m talking about within the Second Circuit. And can you say if that[’s] this administration’s practice or a long-standing one?” Sauer began to reply that it was “as I understand it, long-standing practice,” to which Barrett sharply replied, “Really?”