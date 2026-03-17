The Decay of American Journalism in a Disinformation Age

American journalism, like education, has been shaken in the past decade by AI. Some of this can be attributed to the restructuring of the newspaper industry and choices made by media owners. Other aspects of the decline of American media originate from changes in technology and the advent of AI. But, most of all, what needs to be appreciated are the consequences of such changes. The rise of AI and deepfakes have not only produced a jaded public which believes that nothing can be trusted, it has led to a media market where conspiracy theorists and far-right media personalities have thrived.

To some degree, this is what journalists and historians alike are trained to do: contextualize sources, decipher bias within records, and produce a fluent narrative of events. In some cases, journalism was influenced by media bias and corporate sponsorship. As historian Julia Guarneri argued in her 2017 book Newsprint Metropolis, several newspapers in Chicago ran articles in the 1910s that promoted products by sponsors—akin to “product placement” and “sponsored content.” Often because the newspaper relied on advertising for revenue, journalists faced the reality that writing a critical report on a company that supported the newspaper had consequences.

At the same time, the 1910s saw the rise of independent publications that engaged in muckraking, or investigative journalism. As James Aucoin discusses in his book The Evolution of American Investigative Journalism, early investigative journalism of the muckraking era (1900–1918) relied on private donations to sustain publications like McClures or, coincidentally, The New Republic. When The New Republic was founded in 1914, its founders, Walter Lippmann, Herbert Croly, and Walter Weyl, relied heavily on the financial backing of heiress Dorothy Payne Whitney and her husband, Willard Straight. A parallel can be seen today with online publications like ProPublica and The Intercept, which rely heavily on donations and subscribers alike to continue their investigative work.