The Last Human Oscars?

If there was anything at stake conceptually in this technically clunky, tonally wonky Oscars show, it was the question of whether the kids would be alright.

The vibes were old-fashioned on a night when the big winners were putatively progressive. Paul Thomas Anderson gave one acceptance speech after another—three in all, for writing, directing, and producing One Battle After Another, a worthier than usual best picture winner. But as he went on, he got further away from political commentary on behalf of a movie both praised and prodded for its political content, and into sentimentality and nostalgia. “I wrote [it] for my kids, to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we’re handing off to them,” the Studio City kid said after winning best adapted screenplay, leaving little ambiguity as to the meaning of OBAA’s coda, wherein Leonardo DiCaprio’s battle-weary bomber Bob Ferguson relaxes on the couch while his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) heads into the fray on his behalf. Anderson has tended to leave his movies open to interpretation, carving hairline fractures into their immaculate surfaces—and I’d preferred to think that the film’s final image of a revolutionary relaxing with a selfie complicated the movie’s own strange sense of complacency; that I still do is a case of trusting the tale and not the teller (or maybe playing favorites).

By the time PTA was in position to get the last word on the last year in cinema, accepting the best picture award, he opted to talk about the superlative best picture nominees of 1975: Jaws, Barry Lyndon, Dog Day Afternoon, Nashville, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, a murderer’s row of potentially deserving winners proffered as an example of how silly it is to split hairs over quality. His speech also played up the Way We Were in the ’70s—a decade Anderson has returned to, with fetishistic determination, time and again. Including, as it happens, in One Battle After Another, which superimposes certain modes and moods of the New Hollywood—including and especially its dalliances with radical chic—over a narrative set in a stealthily dystopian version of the twenty-first century. Anderson’s films often have clearly marked hinge moments, but One Battle After Another cultivates confusion about when it takes place; one hint that we’re in the present comes when Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance With Me” soundtracks high school dances. The movie’s middle-age girl dad’s heart, though, bleeds for Steely Dan and Tom Petty.

In the weeks leading up to the awards, commentators predictably positioned One Battle After Another and its fellow front-runner Sinners as rival heavyweights in a zeitgeist title fight: a symbolic sequel to the Moonlight–La La Land discourse wars of 2017. One way to read Ryan Coogler’s surprise early-summer blockbuster is as a cautionary tale about cultural appropriation: “We will make beautiful music together,” promises Jack O’Connell’s pale, assimilationist vampire before moving to feast on the patrons at an African American speakeasy. That fear of letting the wrong one in—or leeching off the lifeblood of others—mirrors critical skepticism around Anderson’s racialized reenvisioning of Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, a novel without significant Black characters (Pynchon’s Frenesi Gate becomes the film’s Perfidia Beverly Hills). For every critic celebrating PTA’s willingness after a series of bespoke period pieces to square up to the present, there was another insisting his car-chase epic should have stayed more in its lane. But One Battle After Another and Sinners also have plenty in common: They’re both genre exercises caught in time warps of their own making.