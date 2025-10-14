Jafar Panahi’s Revenge Road Trip Masterpiece

Like his wife—who, it turns out, is pregnant with their second child— Eghbal may be a true believer, but he isn’t given any opportunities of his own to opine about divine intervention. Rather, he’s swiftly reduced to a prop: drugged, battered dead weight, trussed-up and locked away in the back of a van driven by Vahid (Vahid Mobasseri), the film’s true protagonist. Vahid was working the late shift at a roadside warehouse when Eghbal brought in his wrecked car for repairs; watching from the shadows, Vahid recognized the interloper’s voice—and the squeaking of his prosthetic leg—as belonging to the notorious torturer at Evin known colloquially as “Peg Leg.” Vahid is a quiet man with no desire to revisit his past, but one accident begets another. What will be will be. The question: Did God put Peg Leg in Vahid’s path for a reason? Or does God have nothing to do with it?

There is one obvious precedent for Panahi’s scenario: Chilean writer Ariel Dorfman’s acclaimed play Death and the Maiden, in which an ex-political radical suffering PTSD reencounters—and then abducts—the Pinochet stooge who brutalized her behind closed doors. That play was adapted for the screen (very effectively) by Roman Polanski in 1994, but the movie that came to mind more for me during It Was Just an Accident—a good deal of which is set inside Vahid’s vehicle as it winds its way through town, taking on passengers at regular intervals—was Abbas Kiarostami’s Taste of Cherry, which stands at the very apex of the New Iranian Cinema. In Kiarostami’s film, a man named Mr. Badii drives around in search of a stranger who will agree to quietly bury him after he commits suicide; his peregrinations provide a microcosmic glimpse at the surrounding society. The same picaresque principle applies to Panahi’s film, but where the hitchhikers and bystanders in Taste of Cherry are reluctant to abet a religiously forbidden act of self-negation, Vahid’s fellow passengers—a bookseller, a bride-to-be, a wedding photographer, and a construction worker—are all ex-detainees like himself. They express a shared desire to dance on Peg Leg’s grave, which has already been dug in the middle of the desert, much like the one for Mr. Badii.

It is a thin line between parable-like simplicity and outright contrivance, and It Was Just an Accident circumnavigates its chosen route smartly; the slight bumpiness of the dramaturgy works in a story where the man at the wheel isn’t always sure where he’s headed. Panahi has written the script to have a sense of the absurd; at one point, a character name-checks Beckett, and there are various satirical threads woven through the storyline. Vahid pays off a pair of skeptical security guards via a portable card reader—a bit of business that gets repeated later on at a hospital. At least the bribery is convenient: no cash required. Throughout, Panahi cultivates a strain of mordant comedy around the problems of transporting a body through a busy city (this is surely the first Palme winner to evoke Weekend at Bernie’s). There’s also humor in the group’s sputtering, fractious interactions, but it’s rooted in authentic trauma. “He made me feel his rotten leg with a blindfold on, to prove his exploits in their fucking holy war,” moans Hamid (Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr), the construction worker, after examining the unconscious Eghbal’s body. “I’ve been running my hand over his leg for five years, in my nightmares.”