In Beirut, Old Anger at Israel, but a Newfound Rage at Hezbollah

For Lebanon and Israel, it’s Groundhog Day again. These repeated invasions since 1978 have never resulted in calm along the border, and have almost invariably left the security situation worse than when they began. Much like Donald Trump’s campaign against Iran, why Israel expects this time to be any different defies rational explanation. In both cases, a national neurotic repetition compulsion seems to be at work. The alternative for Israel is quite clear. The Lebanese government has issued an unprecedented—and, until now, virtually unthinkable, call for direct negotiations with Israel (the two countries have technically been in a state of war since 1948). France has offered to broker these talks in either Cyprus or Paris and reportedly proposed a negotiation framework that would involve Lebanese recognition of and diplomatic normalization with Israel in return for Israel ceasing to bomb Lebanon and pulling back from areas it has held onto since 2024. In this context, Hezbollah would be disarmed, but over time and carefully so as not to ignite another civil war in Lebanon.

Israel gets to choose. It can have peace with Lebanon, a disarmed Hezbollah (though not overnight), and after that, a calm border in the north for the first time in over half a century and into the foreseeable future. Or it can experience another occupation of southern Lebanon, the likely resurgence of Hezbollah, and a squandered opportunity to actually achieve peace for Galilee. Unfortunately, because Israel is applying, as it boasts, the same tactics in Lebanon that it has employed in Gaza—near-total destruction and displacement in order to render inhospitable the environment in which its adversary operates—the outcome is hardly likely to be any better.

In Gaza, instead of Hamas being “destroyed,” the group is now ruling in all areas from which the Israeli military has withdrawn. Wars of vengeance can result in satisfying revenge, but they don’t produce stable, sustainable, or advantageous strategic and political outcomes. Israel may well view the wars in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon as all part of the same “mighty vengeance” that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised on the evening of October 7, 2023. But such vengeance only feeds a self-reinforcing vicious circle of attack versus counterattack with neighboring societies, and enemies who are not going anywhere and are often only strengthened in the long run by policies informed by anger instead of careful strategic analysis. Surely it’s time to finally heed the obvious lessons of a long and painful history for both countries.